A first in 187 days — no coronavirus deaths in Maryland

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

October 1, 2020, 11:24 AM

Every day you hear about someone dying of coronavirus, but in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that no new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

“Today, for the first time since March 28, the State of Maryland is reporting zero new coronavirus deaths,” Hogan said in a news release.

“This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines, and the courage and perseverance Marylanders have demonstrated in response to this unprecedented challenge.”

Maryland currently has 125,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen nearly 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths or deaths that were likely connected to the virus.

Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 125,510 (+785)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 3,949 (=)
Currently hospitalized: 331 (-3)
Recoveries: 7,568 (+32)
Total number of tests: 2,629,898 (+23,985)

 

The news comes as D.C. reports one new death and Virginia reports 20.

WTOP is keeping track of coronavirus results for Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

