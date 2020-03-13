WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds coronavirus news conference

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m. to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic.
More than 1,200 people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus.
A number of governors — including in Virginia and Maryland — have declared states of emergency to handle the growing number of cases.
Watch a livestream of Trump’s news conference below.
