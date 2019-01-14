OPM: 2 hours’ delayed arrival on Tuesday for federal workers

Portions of the federal government not affected by the ongoing government shutdown will be open for business Tuesday — but they will operate on the delayed arrival, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

WASHINGTON — Portions of the federal government not affected by the ongoing government shutdown will be open for business Tuesday — but they will operate on two hours’ delayed arrival, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

OPM, the federal government’s human-resources agency, made the announcement Monday evening.

The announcement, OPM emphasized, does not apply to furloughed employees, as they are already on non-work status.

Operations were closed on Monday due to the weekend’s snowstorm.

Check out additional details on the office’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.