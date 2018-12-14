Liquid courage: Vitaminwater challenges fans to ditch smartphones for a year

If you want to enter, be sure to come up with a good explanation of how you would spend your year without your smartphone. Include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

WASHINGTON — Vitaminwater, made by Coca-Cola, is offering one lucky person the chance to win $100,000 by ditching their phones and tablets for a year.

Anyone looking to participate can enter by tweeting or making an Instagram post.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

If you want to enter, come up with a good explanation of how you would spend your year without a smartphone. Include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

For more information about the contest, visit the rules page.

Those who are interested can only enter four times. The rubric for deciding the winner is as follows: Creativity and originality – 30 percent, Cultural or brand relevance of submission – 30 percent, Humor – 30 percent and Quality of the submission (spelling and grammar count here!) 10 percent.

The contest opened on December 11 and runs through January 8. At that point submissions will be reviewed and a winner will be chosen.

People have already submitted their ideas on how they would spend their phone-free year. Some recurring themes: exploring the outdoors, spending more time with family and using the money they would save from paying for a phone to pay other bills.

.@vitaminwater I’ll explore the world’s food and drinks without documenting them online during my year without a smartphone. #nophoneforayear #contest pic.twitter.com/6sgX2ynE4Y — Evan Alexander Myers (@evanmyers93) December 13, 2018

