Liquid courage: Vitaminwater challenges fans to ditch smartphones for a year

By Dan Friedell December 14, 2018 1:28 am 12/14/2018 01:28am
Vitaminwater is offering one person the chance to win $100,000 if they can go a year without using a smartphone. (Vitaminwater.com)

WASHINGTON — Vitaminwater, made by Coca-Cola, is offering one lucky person the chance to win $100,000 by ditching their phones and tablets for a year.

Anyone looking to participate can enter by tweeting or making an Instagram post.

If you want to enter, come up with a good explanation of how you would spend your year without a smartphone. Include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

For more information about the contest, visit the rules page.

Those who are interested can only enter four times. The rubric for deciding the winner is as follows: Creativity and originality – 30 percent, Cultural or brand relevance of submission – 30 percent, Humor – 30 percent and Quality of the submission (spelling and grammar count here!) 10 percent.

The contest opened on December 11 and runs through January 8. At that point submissions will be reviewed and a winner will be chosen.

People have already submitted their ideas on how they would spend their phone-free year. Some recurring themes: exploring the outdoors, spending more time with family and using the money they would save from paying for a phone to pay other bills.

 

 

