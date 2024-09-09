‘We would love for his dream not to be lost’: Teen continues to recover after shielding another in shooting

Sixteen-year-old Chase Lancaster has undergone 14 surgeries and remains in intensive care since he was shot at a party in Frederick County, Maryland, in August.

Sixteen-year-old Chase Lancaster has undergone 14 surgeries and remains in intensive care since he was shot at a party in Frederick County, Maryland, in August.

His father, Alex Lancaster, said his son’s recovery has included some setbacks.

“He lost his right kidney and his gallbladder,” Lancaster told WTOP. But, he said, Chase surprised doctors. “They did not expect him to survive the first two surgeries.”

The Montgomery County teenager, a rising junior at Northwest High School in Germantown, was shot as he shielded another teenager — a girl he didn’t know.

WTOP talked to the mother of the girl, who requested her name not be used because of the ongoing investigation into the shooting. She confirmed that her daughter said Chase moved to protect her when young men wearing masks fired shots at a party held at the Urbana Green Apartments on Aug. 9.

Lancaster described his son as gregarious, charming and having a big heart. While stunned at the news of the shooting, Lancaster said he was not surprised his son tried to protect someone else.

“He has never, ever been in a fight. And he’s 16 years old and he’s never been in a fight,” he added.

Lancaster said Chase’s 19-year-old brother and 11-year-old sister have always been close. Now, he said, they FaceTime their brother daily.

The family’s GoFundMe page is being used to help pay for the extensive medical bills they face. In addition, Lancaster said, news of his son’s case has generated a wave of support across the D.C. area.

“It has just been overwhelming,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster is an IT manager, but in the evenings, he teaches fitness classes. That community plans to come together to hold a dance class fundraiser at Powerhouse Studio in Gaithersburg on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“I get so emotional with all of this, but I’m happy to be among wonderful friends, a wonderful community of people,” Lancaster said. “(They) have a great heart and love toward my son Chase.”

Chase transferred from Seneca Valley to Northwest High School in April. He had been practicing with the Northwest team all summer — right up until the shooting.

The ultimate goal, said Lancaster, is that his son recovers and is able to fulfill his dream of playing college football: “We would love for his dream not to be lost.”

