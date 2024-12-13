Wreaths Across America visits Black cemetery in Frederick Co. for 1st time

Saturday's first-ever Wreaths Across America wreath laying at the headstones of more than 100 Black veterans interred at Fairview Cemetery, in Frederick, Maryland, is the latest of a decades-long effort to heal old wounds and solidify community bonds.

When Frederick Health Hospital — then known as Frederick Memorial Hospital — opened its doors in 1902, it was built adjacent to Greenmount Cemetery, which was one of only three local cemeteries where people of color could be buried.

In the 1920s, when Greenmount Cemetery went out of business, Frederick Health wanted to expand its property on West 7th Street.

“The community at the time made the decision to move the cemetery from Greenmount, at its previous location, to Fairview Cemetery, that’s located a couple miles away in the city of Frederick,” said Cheryl Cioffi, chief administrative officer for Frederick Health. “Greenmount was a historically Black-only cemetery, and so was Fairview.”

Fairview Cemetery is located on Old Gas House Pike. Over the years, it has had several re-interments and provides the final resting spot for veterans from the Civil War, two world wars, Vietnam and Desert Storm, also known as the Gulf War against Iraq in 1990 and 1991.

In both 2001 and 2014, construction at the hospital property uncovered historical remains from the original Greenmount Cemetery.

Since 2014, Frederick Health has been working with the African American Resources, Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH) and the local NAACP in an effort to recognize and honor those buried at Greenmount.

Today, a grave marker, “In Memory of Those Interred At Greenmount Cemetery,” pays tribute to those who were reinterred in 1927, 2002, 2018 and 2021.

In fact, Cioffi said, “In the past couple of years we actually did locate some headstones,” which have been restored, and, “we will be doing a ceremony early next year to place those at Fairview Cemetery as well.”

Cioffi said the hospital has continued to work to maintain strong relationships with the community.

“We have been privileged to work with these groups and stakeholders who are helping us through what could be a very touchy situation, as you can imagine,” said Cioffi.

Saturday, for the first time, Frederick Health will sponsor the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying at Fairview Cemetery to honor more than 100 Black veterans now interred there. The ceremony begins at noon.

“We want to make sure that we remember the people who are there, their legacy, and ensure that their stories will never be forgotten,” said Cioffi.

