Tanker truck driver killed in fiery Frederick Co. crash identified

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 3:59 PM

The aftermath of Saturday’s tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Maryland. The crash killed the driver of the tanker, and flames damaged nearby homes and vehicles. (Courtesy Sykesville Fire Department)
Courtesy Sykesville Fire Department
The driver of a tanker truck, who was killed in a fiery crash in Frederick County, Maryland, last weekend, has been identified.

Maryland State Police said 58-year-old Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr. of Smithsburg was driving a tanker truck with 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia, to Taneytown, Maryland, when the truck went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The crash happened shortly before noon on March 4 on northbound U.S. 15, north of Rosemont Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, Heiston was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the fire caused by the crash, six homes and five vehicles sustained damage. U.S. 15 was also closed in both directions for a short period. Maryland State Police said there weren’t any other deaths or injuries from the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said that road crews inspected a section of U.S. 15 on Thursday, five days after the crash.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

