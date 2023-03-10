Tanker truck driver killed in fiery Frederick Co. crash identified

The driver of a tanker truck, who was killed in a fiery crash in Frederick County, Maryland, last weekend, has been identified.
Maryland State Police said 58-year-old Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr. of Smithsburg was driving a tanker truck with 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia, to Taneytown, Maryland, when the truck went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.
The crash happened shortly before noon on March 4 on northbound U.S. 15, north of Rosemont Avenue.
When fire crews arrived, Heiston was declared dead at the scene.
As a result of the fire caused by the crash, six homes and five vehicles sustained damage. U.S. 15 was also closed in both directions for a short period. Maryland State Police said there weren’t any other deaths or injuries from the incident.
Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.