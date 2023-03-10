Tanker truck driver killed in fiery Frederick Co. crash identified

The driver of a tanker truck, who was killed in a fiery crash in Frederick County, Maryland, last weekend, has been identified.

The aftermath of Saturday's tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Maryland. The crash killed the driver of the tanker, and flames damaged nearby homes and vehicles. (Courtesy Sykesville Fire Department) Courtesy Sykesville Fire Department Firefighers work the scene after a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The fiery crash killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes in Frederick, about an hour's drive west of Baltimore, authorities said. (Bill Green /The Frederick News-Post via AP)

Maryland State Police said 58-year-old Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr. of Smithsburg was driving a tanker truck with 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia, to Taneytown, Maryland, when the truck went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The crash happened shortly before noon on March 4 on northbound U.S. 15, north of Rosemont Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, Heiston was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the fire caused by the crash, six homes and five vehicles sustained damage. U.S. 15 was also closed in both directions for a short period. Maryland State Police said there weren’t any other deaths or injuries from the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said that road crews inspected a section of U.S. 15 on Thursday, five days after the crash.