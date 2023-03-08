Road crews to inspect US 15 in Frederick Co. following deadly tanker crash

An inspection on a section of U.S. 15 in Frederick County, Maryland, following a fatal tanker crash may have an impact on drivers using the road. Here's what you need to know.

An inspection on a section of U.S. 15 in Frederick County, Maryland, following a fatal tanker crash may have an impact on drivers using the road. Here’s what you need to know.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it will inspect the drainage structures in the center median between Rosemont Avenue and 7th Street on Thursday.

This comes after the driver of a tanker truck died after crashing into a tree last Saturday. The truck’s explosion caused damage to nearby homes and vehicles.

Drivers may see single left-lane closure starting at 10 a.m. on Southbound U.S. 15 just past 7th Street. Inspection is expected to be done by 2 p.m.

In addition, the right lane on northbound U.S. 15 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for crews to continue the cleanup associated with the crash Saturday.

“The State Highway Administration understands the single-lane closure will create delays and appreciates the public’s patience,” a transportation department news release said.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.