Driver dies after tanker truck overturns, explodes near Frederick

The driver of gas tanker truck died after the vehicle overturned and exploded Saturday just outside of Frederick, Maryland, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police haven’t said what caused the crash to occur, but flames from the wreckage scorched nearby cars and homes just off US-15 and smoke was visible for miles. The fire has since been extinguished.

🚨UNUSUAL CALL: Engine 123 has been alerted to transfer to @FCDFRS Station 2 in Frederick as they fight massive fire involving a fuel tanker and multiple exposures. pic.twitter.com/r9YB85B8BN — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) March 4, 2023

“Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker,” state police said in a statement. “No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident.”

The crash took place near where US-15 intersects with Rosemont Avenue.

Northbound US-15 remains closed as road crews work to clean up the scene.

Below is the area where the crash took place: