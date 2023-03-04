Live Radio
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Driver dies after tanker…

Driver dies after tanker truck overturns, explodes near Frederick

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 4, 2023, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The driver of gas tanker truck died after the vehicle overturned and exploded Saturday in Frederick, Maryland, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police haven’t said what caused the crash to occur, but flames from the wreckage scorched nearby cars and homes just off US-15 and smoke was visible for miles. The fire has since been extinguished.

“Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker,” state police said in a statement. “No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident.”

The crash took place near where US-15 intersects with Rosemont Avenue.

Northbound US-15 remains closed as road crews work to clean up the scene.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up