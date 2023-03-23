MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Frederick Co. deputy charged with 2nd-degree child abuse

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com
Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

March 23, 2023, 8:42 AM

A Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a five-year-old child, authorities said.

Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, carried out the assault on the child, the sheriff’s office told WTOP. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the deputy and the child.

Mandujano was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. In addition to his arrest, the sheriff’s office said Mandujano was suspended without pay.

He joined the sheriff’s office in June 2021.

Maryland State Police investigated the assault at the request of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

