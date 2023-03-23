Frederick Co. deputy charged with 2nd-degree child abuse

Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, Maryland, was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

A Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a five-year-old child, authorities said.

Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, carried out the assault on the child, the sheriff’s office told WTOP. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the deputy and the child.

Mandujano was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. In addition to his arrest, the sheriff’s office said Mandujano was suspended without pay.

He joined the sheriff’s office in June 2021.

Maryland State Police investigated the assault at the request of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.