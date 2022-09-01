1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A crash on Interstate 70 in Frederick County Maryland, leaves one woman dead Sunday morning.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

State police responded around 7:15 a.m. and said Yonge, who was the only occupant in her SUV, died at the scene of the crash.

Yonge’s SUV slammed into the vehicle that Guanghao Zheng, 61, of Frederick, was driving. Zheng was traveling in eastbound traffic lanes and was the only one in his SUV at the time of the crash. Police said he was transported to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The highway was closed for about four hours following the fatal collision, police said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone who knows more about the incident can contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

Below is the approximate location of where the crash occurred: