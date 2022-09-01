Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Charles pledges to follow queen's example of selfless duty | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 5:34 AM

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

State police responded around 7:15 a.m. and said Yonge, who was the only occupant in her SUV, died at the scene of the crash.

Yonge’s SUV slammed into the vehicle that Guanghao Zheng, 61, of Frederick, was driving. Zheng was traveling in eastbound traffic lanes and was the only one in his SUV at the time of the crash. Police said he was transported to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The highway was closed for about four hours following the fatal collision, police said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone who knows more about the incident can contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

