Summer camp building in Frederick Co. engulfed in flames

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 10:44 AM

A two-alarm fire sends smoke billowing over Camp Airy in Thurmont, Maryland. (Courtesy Frederick Co. Firefighter Career Association/Paramedic Kerrie Malta.)

Frederick County firefighters are battling flames that engulfed Camp Airy, a sleepaway camp in Thurmont, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the county, said that firefighters reached the camp after they got reports of a fire just after 7:30 a.m.

“There are approximately 100 firefighters from (Maryland) and (Pennsylvania) on scene trying to extinguish” the fire, Campbell told WTOP shortly before 10 a.m. “The building was empty at the time of the fire.”

She said there have been no reported injuries.

The large fire, now visible on weather radar, is stemming from the camp’s dining hall.

Campbell said no residents or campers were in the area of the fire, and everyone attending the camp is OK.

Camp Airy and Louise is a “brother-sister Jewish overnight” camp that hosts several events.

