OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick police officers 'justified'…

Frederick police officers ‘justified’ in shooting of Virginia man

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pair of Frederick police officers wounded during a shootout with a suspect in the Maryland city last week will not face charges.

State’s Attorney for Frederick County Charlie Smith said Frederick police officers Bryan Snyder and Kristen Kowalsky’s use of deadly force against Dominique Lamar Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, “was necessary and proportional.”

The decision was made after Smith’s office “reviewed the body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and the physical evidence collected from last Friday’s police-involved shooting,” according to a statement he issued Thursday.

Citing Maryland law and a standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court in Graham v. Connor, Smith called the shooting “legally justified.”

Lewis and City of Frederick police officers Snyder, 43, and Kowalsky, 32, were all shot at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive, near the Frederick Towne Mall, around 12:45 p.m. Feb. 11.

Snyder and Kowalsky were responding to reports of a suspicious man with a firearm in a residential area of the city. When they approached the man, later identified as Lewis, he fired, wounding them as they returned fire. All three were hospitalized at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.

Only Lewis remains hospitalized. Because he is charged with attempted murder, Smith said his office is “unable to release the videos or provide further comment at this time.”

A bond review for Lewis is expected in the Frederick County District Court once he’s released from the hospital, Smith said.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up