Deputies: Frederick man arrested after abducting two kids from home

Two children under the age of 12 were abducted form their home on Saturday afternoon in Frederick County.

A man was arrested after kidnapping two young children from their home in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Schultz, 40, of Frederick allegedly abducted the children from their home in the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road around 3:45 p.m., according to the county’s sheriff’s office. Both children are under 12-years-old, deputies said.

Their father chased the man as he called 911.

Schultz was confronted by police in a nearby business parking lot. When deputies approached him, they say he opened the backdoor of his vehicle to let out his Rottweiler and threatened to sick his dog on authorities.

He was arrested and brought to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, deputies said.

Officials said the attempted abduction was quickly resolved, and the children were safely reunited with their family.

Deputies said that Schultz has no relationship to the children.

Schultz is charged with two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, one count of home invasion and 2nd-degree assault, among other charges.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.