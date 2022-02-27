CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Deputies: Frederick man arrested…

Deputies: Frederick man arrested after abducting two kids from home

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 6:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was arrested after kidnapping two young children from their home in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Schultz, 40, of Frederick allegedly abducted the children from their home in the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road around 3:45 p.m., according to the county’s sheriff’s office. Both children are under 12-years-old, deputies said.

Their father chased the man as he called 911.

Schultz was confronted by police in a nearby business parking lot. When deputies approached him, they say he opened the backdoor of his vehicle to let out his Rottweiler and threatened to sick his dog on authorities.

He was arrested and brought to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, deputies said.

Officials said the attempted abduction was quickly resolved, and the children were safely reunited with their family.

Deputies said that Schultz has no relationship to the children.

Schultz is charged with two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, one count of home invasion and 2nd-degree assault, among other charges.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report. 

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up