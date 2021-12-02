Frederick Co. high school student says another student assaulted him at knifepoint

A student at Linganore High School in Frederick County, Maryland, said another student threatened him at knifepoint on Thursday.

A student at Linganore High School in Frederick County, Maryland, said another student threatened him at knifepoint on Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the student told one of its school resource officers that another student at the high school assaulted him.

That student, Reese Wilson, 19, surrendered himself and the knife to police without incident and was taken to an adult detention center.