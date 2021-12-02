CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Frederick Co. high school student says another student assaulted him at knifepoint

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 7:22 PM

A student at Linganore High School in Frederick County, Maryland, said another student threatened him at knifepoint on Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the student told one of its school resource officers that another student at the high school assaulted him.

That student, Reese Wilson, 19, surrendered himself and the knife to police without incident and was taken to an adult detention center.

