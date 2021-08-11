Firefighter dies on duty in Frederick County

A firefighter has been killed while on duty fighting a blaze in Frederick County, Maryland.

It happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday during a house fire on the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville. Deputy Chief Steve Leatherman told The Frederick News-Post that fire crews were looking for a home possibly struck by lightning shortly after storms passed through the neighborhood.

After finding the house, members of Engine 251 entered the residence, and they requested a rapid intervention dispatch and a tanker task force to help put out the fire. Shortly after, an officer from Engine 251 transmitted a call.

Rescuers located and removed the firefighter, Capt. Joshua Laird, from the house. Paramedics performed advanced life support, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services Battalion Chief Tom Coe said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Laird was flown to the hospital, and he died from his injuries.

Laird has been a member of the department for more than 21 years, and he was a husband, father, son, friend and mentor, Coe said.

As the investigation proceeds, fire officials said they will share more details.