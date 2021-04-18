CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Passenger dies in single-vehicle…

Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash that led to fire on I-70 in Frederick Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, a Subaru Outback was heading east on I-70 near Mount Phillip Road around 1:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car and hit a roadway sign, then a guardrail.

The impact and damage to the vehicle caused the Subaru to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get away before it was fully engulfed, but a passenger in the car was not. That passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said they have not determined the reason why the driver lost control of the vehicle, but have not ruled out alcohol as a primary factor.

One lane of I-70 eastbound was temporarily closed for a crash investigation.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up