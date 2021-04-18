Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash that led to fire on I-70 in Frederick Co.

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday.

According to Maryland State Police, a Subaru Outback was heading east on I-70 near Mount Phillip Road around 1:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car and hit a roadway sign, then a guardrail.

The impact and damage to the vehicle caused the Subaru to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get away before it was fully engulfed, but a passenger in the car was not. That passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said they have not determined the reason why the driver lost control of the vehicle, but have not ruled out alcohol as a primary factor.

One lane of I-70 eastbound was temporarily closed for a crash investigation.