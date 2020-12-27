CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Police investigate inmate death in Frederick

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 12:04 PM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland said they are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate who was in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Ava Michelle Ricketts, 32, was found dead in her cell on Saturday at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Police said investigators found evidence that Ricketts committed suicide.

She was in a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to the coronavirus, which officials said is standard protocol for all new inmates.

Police said Ricketts had been arrested Dec. 21 and was awaiting trial on 10 different charges.

Police said there was no indication Ricketts was a threat to herself and she was not placed on suicide watch.

