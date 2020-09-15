CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Md. woman charged with murder in death of 81-year-old

Teta Alim

September 15, 2020, 2:47 PM

A Frederick, Maryland, woman has been charged with murder in the death of an 81-year-old resident, who was initially reported to have fallen down the stairs.

Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, 35, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of an 81-year-old woman, who Frederick County police did not name at the request of the family.

Police said Vazquez-Mebo confessed to hitting the elderly woman multiple times with “a blunt object.”

The investigation into the elderly woman’s death began after someone called 911 to report the woman had fallen down some stairs Sunday evening in the 400 block of North Bentz Street. First responders pronounced the woman dead.

The chief medical examiner’s office found apparent head trauma to the victim, and police said there were “other unusual circumstances.”

After consulting the medical examiner on Monday, detectives continued their investigation and then took Vazquez-Mebo into custody.

Vazquez-Mebo is currently held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

