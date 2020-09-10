Man dies after being shot on Frederick Co. walking path

Jaemari Anderson, 19, of Frederick, who was found shot on a walking path Sunday in the Waterside community of Maryland, died on Wednesday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaemari Anderson, 19, of Frederick, succumbed to his injuries while being cared for at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are awaiting results of an autopsy and the case is now being handled as a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called to the walking path behind Waterview Court shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday for the report of an injured person and discovered Anderson along the path.

He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with what was later determined to be a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 or jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov. Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.