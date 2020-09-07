Man seriously hurt after being shot on Frederick Co. walking path

A man is in serious condition after he was found shot on a walking path Sunday evening in the Waterside community of Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were called to the walking path behind Waterview Court shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of an injured person and discovered the man along the path.

He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with what was later determined to be a gunshot wound and remains in serious condition, authorities said.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Anyone with more information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 or jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov. Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.