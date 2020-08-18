Police investigating shots fired on I-270 as motorcyclists shut highway

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property, but area hospitals and neighboring police departments have been notified of the incident.

Maryland law enforcement are working to determine who fired gunshots in the middle of Interstate 270 during a brief shutdown of the highway on Monday by a large group of motorcyclists.

Around 8:30 p.m., Maryland State Police heard from a caller who reported multiple shots discharged among a group of about 50 people riding sport motorcycles performing stunts and burnouts on I-270 at Dr. Perry Road in Frederick County, between Urbana and Hyattstown.

Troopers found spent shell casings on the roadway, supporting the caller’s report that shots had been fired, state police said in a Monday evening news release.

The motorcyclists left the scene as troopers arrived, police said. They were later sighted north at the Urbana Park and Ride on Md. Route 80, but again left the area when a trooper responded.

Investigators were still working Tuesday to determine who fired the shots and are seeking more details about the group of motorcyclists involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

