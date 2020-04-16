Home » Frederick County, MD News » Man dead after tractor-trailer…

Man dead after tractor-trailer strikes him on I-270

Fonda Mwangi

April 16, 2020, 7:20 AM

A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 in Maryland’s Frederick County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 270 before Maryland Route 80 in Urbana.

The unidentified man, who died on the scene, was in the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle, Maryland State Police said.

All traffic in the northbound lanes of I-270 was stopped for about 20 minutes, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, according to police.

