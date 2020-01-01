Suspect arrested after New Year’s Day shooting in Frederick

A man has been arrested after a New Year’s Day shooting in Frederick, Maryland, that sent another man to the hospital, according to police.

Marcus Lequell Boone, 19, of Frederick, was arrested on charges of second degree assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor and altering physical evidence.

At 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, officers from Frederick Police Department arrived at the hospital following a report of a man who had been shot in the torso. The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released.

Police discovered that the shooting occurred inside an apartment on the 300 block of Fieldpointe Boulevard in Frederick.

Statements provided by witnesses indicated that the victim and suspect knew each other, and police arrested Boone a short while later.

Evidence and witness statements suggest that the shooting may have been accidental.

Anyone with information relating to this case can anonymously call the Frederick Police Department tip line at 301-600-8477, send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-8477.

Below, see a map of the area where the shooting took place:

