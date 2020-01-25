Frederick, Md. police seek two suspects in first 2020 murder

Police received several 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 24 reporting gunshots near the intersection of West All Saints Street and South Bentz Street in Frederick.

An unidentified adult man was killed in Frederick, Maryland, Friday night. Now police seek two suspects in the city’s first murder of 2020.

Police received several 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 24 reporting gunshots near the intersection of West All Saints Street and South Bentz Street in Frederick. That area is primarily residential, sitting a couple of blocks west of the busier Market Street corridor downtown.

“We probably had an officer less than 30 seconds away from [the scene] when the call came in,” said Lt. Kirk Henneberry with Frederick Police. “And we did have an officer who actually heard the shots … so that officer responded to the area as [well].”

The victim was found on the ground along West All Saints Street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Since the shooting happened in a residential zone, Henneberry says they’ve been able to talk to several potential witnesses.

“We haven’t gotten a very clear picture of what happened but we believe there was some type of dispute between potentially two suspects and the victim that led to the shooting,” said Henneberry.

“Witnesses did say there were two males running east bound on All Saints Street immediately after the shots,” he added.

Last year there were two murders in Frederick. There were three in 2018. See a map of the area where the shooting took place below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.