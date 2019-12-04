4 adults, 2 kids displaced after Christmas morning house fire in Maryland

Around 11 a.m. Christmas Day, firefighters responded to a home in the 6000 block of Woodville Road in Mount Airy, Maryland, for a house fire.

Four adults and two children have been displaced Wednesday after a Christmas morning house fire in Frederick County, Maryland.

Around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 6000 block of Woodville Road in Mount Airy for a fire that showed through the front of the house, Frederick County fire officials said.

It took around 75 firefighters about an hour to control, and included firefighters from Montgomery, Howard and Carroll counties.

One firefighter was injured and transported, officials said.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the residents.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.