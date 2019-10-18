Md. teen accused of beating parents with baseball bat charged with attempted murder

A Frederick, Maryland, teenager has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he beat his mother and father with a baseball bat Wednesday night, leaving them critically injured.

Salvador Javitt, 19, appeared in Frederick County District Court on Friday where he was ordered held without bond, according to a spokesman for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. Javitt is charged with both first- and second-degree attempted murder, as well as assault.

His father, Osiris Javitt-Romano, 47, suffered a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury in the attack. His injuries were considered life-threatening. Gloriana Javitt, 44, suffered a broken arm, clavicle and skull fracture and also has a brain injury. Her condition is critical but stable. Both parents were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the family’s apartment complex in the 6700 block of Overton Circle at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Salvador Javitt’s sister told police she had returned home late that night from a trip to Walmart and discovered her parents badly beaten, with blood spatter and bloody handprints on walls of the apartment, according to charging documents.

Salvador Javitt’s sister told detectives her brother had anger issues and had been arguing with his mother recently because he had lost his job, according to the documents.

Using cellphone pings, investigators tracked Salvador Javitt to his girlfriend’s house in Skyesville, Maryland, where he surrendered peacefully, detectives said.

The documents said Salvador Javitt agreed to speak with detectives and admitted beating his mother and father with a metal baseball bat from his bedroom closet.

Salvador Javitt told investigators he felt he was under a lot of pressure from his mother to work and make money for his family, as well as to go to school and to play baseball professionally, according to the charging documents.

He told detectives, “Things have been going on for a while; I was just stressed, tired.” Later in the interview he talked of being frustrated and “taking it out the wrong way,” the documents said.

When his father stood in his bedroom and talked to him about school, grades, work and baseball, he said he started to feel pressure, grabbed the bat and swung it at his dad’s head “just like he would when hitting a baseball being pitched,” detectives described the conversation.

Then he said he attacked his mom on the living room couch, strangling her and putting her in a chokehold before also striking her with the bat, authorities said in the charging documents.

Asked whether he thought about stopping during the beating of his parents, Salvador Javitt said he just didn’t want them to suffer, “he wanted them to lay on the ground so he could leave,” detectives said.

Salvador Javitt is next due in court Nov. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

