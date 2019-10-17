Frederick Co. domestic assault leaves 2 in critical condition; 1 suspect in custody

A man and a woman are in the hospital in critical condition after a domestic assault Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 6700 block of Overton Circle at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a domestic disturbance.

When authorities arrived, they found the man and the woman with significant injuries. Both victims were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

One suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office said, and authorities are still investigating.

The sheriff’s office said it isn’t identifying the suspect or the victims until it can notify family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934.

Below is a map showing the location of the domestic assault:

