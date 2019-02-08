8 horses killed in Frederick Co. barn fire

Eight horses were killed in a barn fire in Frederick County, Maryland on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Eight horses were killed in a barn fire in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday.

It happened on the 10000 block of Bessie Clemson Road near the Centerline Farm in Union Bridge.

Frederick County firefighters arrived to find 70 percent of the barn in flames. Some 25 firefighters battled the flames for an hour to control the fire and spent another hour to extinguish it.

Frederick County, Maryland, firefighters battle a barn fire on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

The barn was declared a total loss. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.