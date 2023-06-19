Ocean City brings fireworks back to the beach for the first time since 2019

The plans for this year’s fireworks show include displays at two locations: North Division Street Beach and Northside Park at 125th Street, starting at 9:30 p.m.

It’s been a long wait, but Ocean City in Maryland is once again planning on holding a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks display.

The plans for this year’s fireworks show includes displays at two different locations: one at the North Division Street Beach, and another at Northside Park at 125th Street.

In each case, there will be musical entertainment starting at 8 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30 p.m.

The long-awaited restoration of the beach holiday tradition comes after a few challenging years for the Maryland beach destination.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation of the fireworks. In 2021, an accident during preparations for the Fourth of July shows resulted in the daytime explosion of the entire inventory of fireworks, canceling that year’s events.

And in 2022, a last minute cancellation by a vendor citing “labor challenges” meant another holiday without fireworks at the beach.

The fireworks shows are free. If you plan to attend, make sure to bring your own blankets or beach chairs. The town is advising attendees consider taking the bus as parking is limited throughout the area. Bus fare is a $4 ride all day.

