FAQ: What you need to know about celebrating July Fourth on the National Mall

Here are the areas where the public can get onto the National Mall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW at Henry Bacon Drive NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW)

You should plan on being screened at those access points. There won’t be access to the National Mall from East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial.

If you want to avoid the crowds at the National Mall, fireworks can be seen from some spots along the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Here’s where you can watch the show from the parkway (but you can’t get to the National Mall from these spots):

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon

Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove (Access to the Potomac Riverfront is possible via the bike/pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath the Boundary Channel Bridge (a.k.a. the “Humpback Bridge”)

Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport

Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island

You can’t park or pull off into the grassy areas adjacent to the highway to watch.