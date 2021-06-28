July 4 road closures for DC

It's that time! Fourth of July fireworks and … road closures in D.C. Here's what you need to know.

In addition to the road closures, several sites in D.C. will be closed for the holiday.

While one road closure is already in place on Ohio Drive , many more are planned.

It’s that time! Independence Day fireworks and … road closures in D.C.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.