July 4 road closures for DC

It’s that time! Independence Day fireworks and … road closures in D.C.
While one road closure is already in place on Ohio Drive, many more are planned.
Here’s the full list:
Starting at midnight July 3
- Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and West Basin Drive SW
Starting at 6 a.m. on July 4 and lasting until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5
- Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps
- Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
- Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW
- Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway
- Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW
- 23rd St SW from Independence Avenue SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle and Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- 17th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Homefront Drive SW
- 15th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW
- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway
- Ohio Drive SW from 23rd Street SW to Inlet Bridge
- Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW
- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Parkway to Memorial Avenue /Circle
- Ramp from northbound Virginia Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- Ramp from Virginia Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island
- Access to East Potomac Park from Interstate 395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.
Closed from 3 p.m. on July 4 until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5
- Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;
- Southbound GW Parkway ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)
- Northbound GW Parkway ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)
In addition to the road closures, several sites in D.C. will be closed for the holiday.
Site Closures
- The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and World War II Memorial will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and will remain closed on July 4. Cleanup of the memorials will begin immediately following the fireworks show, and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the memorial will begin immediately following the fireworks show, and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.
- Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.
- Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall on July 4.
- The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate on July 4.
- East Potomac Golf Course will be open regular operating hours on July 4 (6:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.).
- East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on July 4
- Water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate on July 4.