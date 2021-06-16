CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Fourth of July » DC wants visitors to…

DC wants visitors to experience more of District than just fireworks

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 7:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Now that crowds will return to the National Mall for Fourth of July fireworks, the District of Columbia is hoping visitors will do a bit more exploring.

“Folks know Washington, but we want them to experience D.C.,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

While many tourists, and even people who live in the suburbs, take Metro downtown, watch the fireworks from the Mall, and return home, Falcicchio said neighborhood celebrations on the Fourth provide a glimpse of the fabric of different neighborhoods in the District.

“Barracks Row I know is going to be packed on the morning of the Fourth of July,” said Falcicchio.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood is home to the Marine Barracks, and holds an annual 4th of July Parade.

More Fourth of July news

“Then we’ll head over to the Palisades for that parade as well,” said Falcicchio. The 55th annual parade through the Palisades neighborhood, in Northwest D.C., begins at 12 noon. “It culminates in a community cookout at the Palisades Recreation Center.”

In typical years, the local events are a chance to celebrate the District’s neighborhoods.

“What will be really special about it this year is that they haven’t come together like this in the past 16 months” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Falcicchio said.

“Really, what people want this summer is the opportunity to connect, again, with their neighbors.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up