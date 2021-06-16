DC wants visitors to experience more of District than just fireworks

In addition to the fireworks on the National Mall, D.C. hopes visitors will explore beyond "official Washington," and experience different neighborhoods on the Fourth of July.

Now that crowds will return to the National Mall for Fourth of July fireworks, the District of Columbia is hoping visitors will do a bit more exploring.

“Folks know Washington, but we want them to experience D.C.,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

While many tourists, and even people who live in the suburbs, take Metro downtown, watch the fireworks from the Mall, and return home, Falcicchio said neighborhood celebrations on the Fourth provide a glimpse of the fabric of different neighborhoods in the District.

“Barracks Row I know is going to be packed on the morning of the Fourth of July,” said Falcicchio.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood is home to the Marine Barracks, and holds an annual 4th of July Parade.

“Then we’ll head over to the Palisades for that parade as well,” said Falcicchio. The 55th annual parade through the Palisades neighborhood, in Northwest D.C., begins at 12 noon. “It culminates in a community cookout at the Palisades Recreation Center.”

In typical years, the local events are a chance to celebrate the District’s neighborhoods.

“What will be really special about it this year is that they haven’t come together like this in the past 16 months” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Falcicchio said.

“Really, what people want this summer is the opportunity to connect, again, with their neighbors.”