10 minutes to glory: Z-Burger contest winner slams down 35 burgers and buns

Think you can eat a lot of burgers in 10 minutes? It would take a lot of stomach to beat Friday's winner of the annual D.C. contest.

Coming in to Z-Burger’s 11th Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship at their Tenleytown location, Harwood, Maryland’s Molly Schuyler was the titleholder, winning the contest last year by eating 32 burgers in 10 minutes. That was her fifth win.

Usually 16 contestants take to the stage to compete for how many burgers they can wolf down as the clock ticks, but this year there were only six contestants, in the outdoor patio, to allow for social distancing.

In Friday’s contest, the mother of four had tough competition: Dan “Killer” Kennedy stayed close in number of burgers eaten throughout the contest.

As the clock counted down, the race for first place came down to the difference of one burger.

When the timer hit zero, “Killer” had beaten Molly’s record from last year by eating 34 burgers. But Molly knocked down her old record, and his new one, to win for a sixth time by eating 35 burgers.

The final numbers:

1st Place — $1,250 — Molly Schuyler, Harwood, Maryland — 35 burgers

2nd Place — $750 — Dan “Killer” Kennedy, West Decatur, Pennsylvania — 34 burgers

3rd Place — $500 — Andrew Puhl, Shippenville, Pennsylvania — 25 burgers

4th Place — $350 — David “Tiger Wings and Things” Brunelli, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 17 burgers

5th Place — $250 — “Gentleman Joe” Menchetti, Cheshire, Connecticut — 13 burgers

6th Place — “Munchin” Mike Longo, Stafford, Virginia — 10 Burgers