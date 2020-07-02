Will it be another rainy July 4?

"Rain chances are delightful low this year, " Bell said.

Any patriot would want comfortable temperatures and clear skies to be the backdrop for the Fourth of July holiday.

But wet weather has found a way to dampen the region’s holiday for the better part of the last decade.

Seven of the last 10 Independence Day’s in the D.C. area have had rain, with four of the last five providing unwelcome conditions for fireworks and grilling, according to Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell.

It’s rained on the 4th of July last year. That made 4 of the last 5 and 7 of the last 10 that rain interfered with the fun and the fireworks. This year we have the virus 🙁 That 4th just 4 years ago was not only wet but IMHO delightfully cool. Stay with @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/tmhrBnmaEz — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 2, 2020

“Rain chances are delightful low this year, ” Bell said.

“The humidity will begin to increase as we get into Saturday.”

Late in the day, there will be a “small chance of a stray shower,” Bell said.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter agrees July 4 could feature some isolated thunderstorms but will be partly sunny during the day.

Most of the nation will see temperatures in the 90s.

This year, Fourth of July is a severely altered celebration in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most local fireworks shows and parades have been canceled, and the National Archives’ Declaration of Independence reading will be moved online for virtual audiences.

However, President Donald Trump still intends to hold his “Salute to America” for the second year in a row, with a fireworks show, flyovers and nearly 300,000 face masks being distributed to those who choose to attend.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very hot. Slightly less humid in the afternoon. Heat Index close to 100 at times. Highs in low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY/INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny. Not as hot, but humid. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in low 80s to near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More seasonably very warm. A few scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s to near 90.