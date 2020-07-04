Watch: Trump delivers 4th of July remarks in ‘Salute to America’ event

Watch live: President Trump to deliver 4th of July remarks in 'Salute to America' event.

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Trump delivered remarks at the “Salute to America” event at the White House on Saturday in honor of Independence Day. The event included military aircraft flyovers and conclude with fireworks over the Mall.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked people not to gather downtown to celebrate Independence Day due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch President Trump’s 4th of July remarks:

What: President Trump delivers remarks for the 4th of July

President Trump delivers remarks for the 4th of July When: Saturday, July 4, 2020

Saturday, July 4, 2020 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Where: White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C.

White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C. How to watch: On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

D.C. has seen weeks of protests against racial violence and police brutality, including several demonstrations in front of the White House. Mr. Trump’s remarks on Saturday did attract protests.

Mr. Trump delivered remarks at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday evening.