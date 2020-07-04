July 4 ‘Salute to America’ kicks off in DC with light crowd

D.C. is the focal point of celebrations for America's 244th birthday Saturday, with a July 4 celebration featuring a flyover and a fireworks show billed as "the biggest ever."

Guests wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a "Salute to America" event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Guests wait for a "Salute to America" event to start and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The crowd on the National Mall early in the afternoon was light, WTOP's Ken Duffy reported. But people from as far as California came to see the festivities. The southern portion of the National Mall was nearly empty as of about 5:30 p.m., just over an hour before the start of the flyover. One of four security checkpoints to enter the National Mall on July 4. U.S. Park Police set up mask giveaway stations near the National Mall and had more than 300,000 masks to give out to visitors. U.S. Park Police had given away eight boxes full of these packs of masks as of about 4:15 p.m.

Despite warnings from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to stay home during the holiday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the National Mall opened for visitors and U.S. Park Police had 300,000 masks on hand for the event. More than 100 hand washing stations were also placed throughout the Mall. The Department of the Interior and National Park Service urged visitors to follow CDC guidelines for gatherings, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Along with those that turned out on the National Mall, crowds also gathered to protest during the holiday elsewhere in the District.

The first fireworks kicked off the festivities on the National Mall at around 7 p.m., after an Air Force One flyover. A brief flurry of red, white and blue fireworks was followed by applause from those gathered around the reflecting pool.

Fireworks on The National Mall following Air Force One flyover #july4th pic.twitter.com/49axEuI3PG — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) July 4, 2020

Five vintage WWll aircraft in tight formation flew over the National Mall just before 7:30 p.m.

Vintage WWII aircraft during Salute to America flyover here at the National Mall #july4th pic.twitter.com/ZieXpOspvp — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) July 4, 2020

Minutes before the flyovers began, WTOP’s Ken Duffy reported crowds were small on the Mall compared to previous July 4 celebrations. About half the crowd appeared to be wearing masks, according to Duffy.

“I was definitely expecting to see some more people just because of the other events I’ve been to down here before,” Arlington resident William Klein who attended the event, said just before 6 p.m. “But it is early, so maybe they’ll be more later on.”

Klein compared the crowd at that point to that of an average Saturday or Sunday crowd on the Mall.

Providing some visual perspective, this is the largest collection of people here on the National Mall Most are there taking refuge from the heat before the start of the Salute to America #july4th pic.twitter.com/FqOR2NdBOZ — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) July 4, 2020

This is the southern portion of the National Mall between the Reflecting Pool & Korean War Veterans Memorial shortly before the start of the Salute to America Hardly a soul #july4th pic.twitter.com/mx4JsJedcf — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) July 4, 2020

But Duffy reported one of the free masks stations that opened early in the afternoon had given out eight boxes of masks by around 4:15 p.m.

Among those gathered on the Mall early in the afternoon, Duffy spoke with people who traveled from Alabama, Tennessee and from as far as California for the event.

“If that virus is going to take me, it’s going to take me,” a visitor from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, told Duffy. “We’re taking all of our precautions, but I’m just here with my lady staying away from everybody just following the protocols.”