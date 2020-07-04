Independence Day protests sprout up around DC, stop traffic along 14th Street

A variety of different protests are sprouting up throughout D.C. during the Fourth of July holiday, with some disrupting traffic along major roadways.

WTOP’s Rob Stallworth reported that all traffic on the 14th Street Bridge was jammed due to peaceful protesters on the eastbound and westbound sides of Interstate 395, between the 14th Street and 11th Street bridges, as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Stallworth also reported that the southbound 3rd Street tunnel from New York Avenue is also closed due to demonstrations, with the westbound ramps to Maine Avenue blocked off as a result.

A sit in organized by law students from Howard University and University of D.C. took place earlier Saturday afternoon.

The goal of the demonstration, according to organizers who spoke with WTOP’s Andrea Cambron, is to bring attention to the black women and black transgender women who they said are killed at the same rates as black men.

“There are still people struggling, there are still people dying, there are still people that do not have the equality of rights that our founding document promised,” Renée McDonald Hutchins, dean of UDC Law School, said to those participating in the sit-in.

“And so we need to continue to fight, we need to continue to struggle we need to continue to stay in the streets until real progress is made.”

Hutchins urged those at the demonstration to not feed into a sense of hopelessness about their cause.

She said their work won’t be finished until the color of someone’s skin does not define a person’s outcomes in the criminal justice system, or until black and brown children no longer go to schools that are under resourced and neighborhoods are desegregated.

At the epicenter of protests in D.C. near Black Lives Matter Plaza, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that around noon police moved in to try and clear a tent occupation at 16th Street and H Street.

The encampment has been dubbed “Occupy H Street” according to Alvarez, who added that no one was arrested or pepper sprayed as they were moved roughly a block away.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.