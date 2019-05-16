202
‘A Capitol Fourth’ will go on separately from Trump’s planned July 4 celebration

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 16, 2019 9:00 pm 05/16/2019 09:00pm
In this July 4, 2014 file photo, fireworks illuminate the sky over the U.S. Capitol building and the Washington Monument during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The annual “A Capitol Fourth” concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol will go on as usual this July 4, completely separate from a new event President Donald Trump wants to hold on the National Mall during the same evening.

Trump tweeted in February that there would be fireworks, entertainment and a speech by him at a Lincoln Memorial event called “A Salute To America”.

No other details have been released, which has people wondering what impact the new event might have on the traditional July Fourth happenings in D.C.

Last week came word from the National Park Service that the fireworks, which have been launched from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for many years, would be moved this year to West Potomac Park in an effort to make room for more people around the Reflecting Pool.

Now, in posts on social media, organizers of “A Capitol Fourth” are making it clear that their event has no connection to what Trump is planning, and it will go on as usual.

The concert is held on the West Lawn of the Capitol and is broadcast live on PBS.

This year’s lineup of performers for “A Capitol Fourth” has not yet been announced.

