Valley Road Vineyards wins top honor at Virginia’s 44th Governor’s Cup Gala

Over 670 wines were submitted to clinch a top prize in Virginia, but only one took the top prize for the 44th annual Governor's Cup Gala.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger holding the Virginia Governor's Cup Gala. (Courtesy Kathy Wiedemann)(WTOP/Rich Hunter) Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger holding the Virginia Governor's Cup Gala. (Courtesy Kathy Wiedemann)(WTOP/Rich Hunter) Richmond played host to the 44th annual Governor’s Cup Gala at the historic Main Street station, celebrating the best wines in Virginia.

More than 130 wineries across the state submitted a total of 670 wines for a chance to win a gold medal and earn a place in the Governor’s Cup case, which features the top 12 red and white wines.

One of the 12 wines earns the distinction of the Governor’s Cup, as well as the title of “Best Wine in the Commonwealth.”

A world class panel of wine judges evaluated each wine on its merit using a 100-point scale — an industry standard — to rate the most outstanding wines Virginia has to offer.

This year’s case features a wide variety of styles and taste:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ultimately handed out the Governor’s Cup to winemaker Corry Craighill, of Valley Road Vineyards.

“Valley Road Vineyards’ 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and quality on display tonight, and I look forward to supporting these incredible vineyards over the next four years,” she said.

The governor underscored that the “dedication, innovation and agricultural strength” highlighted at the event “continues to elevate Virginia as one of our nation’s premier wine regions.”

Spanberger spoke to the tradition of excellence and accolades the Virginia wine industry receives across the country and around the world. She also pointed out its place in two of the top three industries in the Commonwealth, including agriculture and tourism.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier also pointed out how “wine and cider are important agricultural products for our Commonwealth and key contributors to our rural economy.”

“Valley Road Vineyards’ Governor’s Cup win highlights the innovation and talent driving Virginia’s wine industry forward, and winemakers like Corry Craighill continue to set new standards for quality across the Commonwealth,” Frazier said.

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