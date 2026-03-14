DC hosts event for teens to voice their concerns, goals

Teens across D.C. opened up about curfews, safety and mental health at the first-ever Teen Summit hosted by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation. The event aimed to give young people a voice and connect them with supportive adults at local rec centers.

Many teens got the chance to tell it like it is at a unique event in D.C. on Friday.

There was music, food and connection at the Columbia Heights Community Center at a first-of-its-kind event called the Teen Summit.

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation hosted the event and Director Thennie Freeman said the goal was to provide space for real conversations.

“Our teens feel like they haven’t been heard,” Freeman said. “So they wanted us to hear from them so that we can shape programs and design programs that they will come and participate in.”

Kaitlyn Arbit is a 10th grader at Coolidge Senior High School who spoke at the summit. She said one thing that’s hard for teens is the reoccurring youth curfews in the city.

“Those kids who are not making the correct choices at the time are having a huge impact on all of us, because now it’s detrimental to our childhood experience. We’re not allowed to go out without adults; we’re not allowed to go here after a certain time,” she said.

Jordan Williams, a recent graduate of Ballou High School, also attended the event.

“I think one of the hardest things about being a teenager in D.C. is always having to be on guard,” he said.

Williams said peer pressure, social media and community violence are some of his biggest concerns.

“It puts a strain on your mental (health), trying to always be on guard 100%, trying to be on guard when you go to school, being on guard at school, being on guard after school,” he said. “You’re not able to prioritize the things that are actually important.”

He said it’s hard because he can never let his mind rest.

The D.C. DPR said the summit was a win because even if kids did not open up at the event, they now know the district’s recreational centers are safe places to be and connect with adults who care about them.

“Your recreation staff may be your first line of communication when you find yourself in trouble and you don’t necessarily want to talk to a parent,” Freeman said.

There are plans to repeat the summit next year, according to Freeman. “We’re just introducing the concept that there are adults that care about you and … are shaping programs with you in mind,” she said.

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