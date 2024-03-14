Where to get the best pies in the DC area to celebrate Pi Day

For those in search of something scrumptious and perfectly round to celebrate Pi Day, WTOP has rounded up a few of the best pies and Pi Day specials you can enjoy in the region.

From left to right, the shepherd's pie at The Dubliner, the pepperoni pizza at Pizza Serata and the key lime pie at Medium Rare. (Photos courtesy of The Dubliner, Pizza Serata and Mark Bucher of Medium Rare) From left to right, the shepherd's pie at The Dubliner, the pepperoni pizza at Pizza Serata and the key lime pie at Medium Rare. (Photos courtesy of The Dubliner, Pizza Serata and Mark Bucher of Medium Rare) Get a slice of some of the best pies in the region this Thursday for Pi Day. The annual holiday on March 14 was created by math enthusiasts to celebrate π, a symbol that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14.

SMOG pie at Pie Shop

H Street, D.C.

Standing for steak, mushroom, onion and Gruyere cheese, this tender, roasted pie is baked in a flaky crust. Pie Shop, one of the only pie-only bakeries in the District, has a large selection of sweet and savory pies to choose from, plus quiches. On the upper level of the woman-owned shop, there is also a music venue worth discovering smaller or local acts. For Pi Day, the shop is doing a deal where the first three people who can come in that day and recite the first 24 digits of pi will get a $50 gift card or any free whole pie of their choosing. Also, from 3:14 p.m. to 6 p.m., select sweet pies will be priced at $3.14.

Cherry Pie at Pie Gourmet

Vienna, VA

This year for Pi Day, Pie Gourmet will do a deal of “buy three fresh pies, get one pie 20% off.” This Black-owned, woman-owned small business has been in Vienna, Virginia, since 1988. All products are sourced from local farmers. For a slice of one of the best pies they have to offer, consider the cherry pie.

Baltimore Bomb Pie at Dangerously Delicious Pies

Baltimore, MD

For made-from-scratch pies, check out this Baltimore, Maryland, pie shop. Dangerously Delicious Pies has a full selection of sweet and savory pies and quiches available for dine-in, carryout or delivery. If you’re stumped on which of their many pies you should taste test, consider the “Baltimore Bomb,” a signature pie that is loaded with Berger Cookies, melted and swirled into a sweet vanilla chess filling.

Sweet potato pie at Henry’s Soul Cafe

Multiple locations

For soul food that will keep you coming back for more, head to Henry’s Soul Cafe. Self-proclaimed as the “home of the sweet potato pie,” this restaurant is proud to be known for this dessert. Expect a buttery crust and a nice, sweet flavor.

Key lime pie at Medium Rare

Multiple locations

Medium Rare has a slim menu of few, but fantastic choices. Typically, those who go to the restaurant focus on two things: steak and fries. But consider instead the Key lime pie, a dish made exclusively for the restaurant by Pie Shop, according to owner Mark Bucher.

Shepherd’s pie at The Dubliner

East End, D.C.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, head to The Dubliner for their shepherd’s pie. The dish is served with a mix of beef, lamb, onion, peas, carrots, Guinness gravy and champ potatoes. You also can’t go wrong with their puff pastry-topped chicken pot pie.

Apple pie at Blue Duck Tavern

West End, D.C.

The signature apple pie at Blue Duck Tavern is a tall, luscious, caramel-y concoction that will rival any apple pie you’ve tasted before. If you’re curious about the background of this apple pie or if you’d like a copy of the restaurant’s recipe, check out WTOP’s reporting from John Domen.

A variety of phyllo pies at MASTIHA

Rockville, MD

This local Greek bakery offers a wide range of worthwhile pies, from spanakopita (with spinach) to tiropita (with cheese) to arnopita (with lamb) and beyond. Part of what sets these pies apart from the rest is that the phyllo dough is made from scratch and is hand stretched.

Beef patties at Open Crumb

Anacostia, D.C.

If you’re craving something savory, don’t miss Open Crumb’s beef patties. These hand-held pies start from puff pastry that is made in-house, while the filling consists of slow cooked ground beef mixed with spices. A spokesperson for Open Crumb said the flavor is very similar to Jamaican-style beef patties. For a sweet treat, the West African restaurant is also offering dessert pies with a blueberry or strawberry filling. If you’re able to snag a sweet potato pie, that’s a must, as the flavor of their pies is enhanced with the process of roasting the potatoes first and then seasoning it with warm spices like cumin, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Galaktoboureko at Balos

Dupont Circle, D.C.

For some Greek flare, head to Balos for their Greek custard pie, otherwise known as galaktoboureko. The dessert is baked in phyllo with a custard filling. The pie is popular throughout the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean region and should be enjoyed throughout the month of March while it’s still offered.

Lemon meringue tart at Un je ne sais Quoi …

Dupont Circle, D.C.

For the last eight years, this French cafe and pastry shop, known as “Un je ne sais Quoi …,” has delighted its customers with their cream puffs, cookies and their specialty, the Merveilleux, which is a layered meringue dessert. While the shop won’t be making any specials for Pi Day, it’s worth venturing over to get a chance at grabbing one of their lemon meringue tarts. (Can a tart count as a pie, or must they live separate lives? WTOP says it’s close enough!)

Seasonal pies at Bread Furst

Van Ness, D.C.

This year, Bread Furst is stocking up on lemon meringue pie, coconut custard pie and apple pie in celebration of Pi Day. Pies with rhubarb and blueberry are also coming to their menu once they’re in season, a spokesperson from Bread Furst told WTOP.

… Or get a slice of anything and everything with the Pie of the Month membership at Livin’ the Pie Life

Arlington, VA

For pie lovers who would like to celebrate their love for buttery crusts and sweet fillings throughout the year, consider Livin’ the Pie Life. Those who sign up for the Pie of the Month membership plan will enjoy three, six or 12 months of fresh-baked pies — the perfect gift to a friend, family member or oneself. The pies are for pickup only.

Actually, have any pizza pie specials in the D.C. area?

Yes, there are several local pizza shops offering specials on Thursday in celebration of Pi Day.

Chef Mike Friedman’s All-Purpose locations are celebrating with $3.14 drafts available with the purchase of food on Thursday. The newly opened AP Pizza Shop in Bethesda, Maryland, will also offer $3.14 bomboloni, or filled Italian doughnuts, all day.

Chef Chris Morgan, of Pizza Serata, will be offering 8-inch personal cheese and pepperoni pizzas for $3.14. This deal is only available for pickup at The Kitchen Collective Virtual Food Hall located in Tysons, Virginia.

Pizzeria Paradiso is giving guests $3.14 off all large pizzas on Thursday for all four locations in the D.C. area. Also, for those who can recite the first 31 numbers of Pi from memory (with no help or notes) while ordering, customers can get their pizza free. This deal is only available for one person at a time with only one try per guest.

⁠Side Door Pizza in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood is also offering a Pi Day deal to get excited about. On Thursday, customers can buy one large pizza at regular price and, in return, get one small pizza for $3.14. Large pizzas are typically priced between $27 and $29 with small pizzas regularly priced at $17 to $18.

