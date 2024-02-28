Shuck yeah! Where to eat oysters in the DC area

Here is WTOP's list of some of the most noteworthy eateries worth venturing to for shucking the best oysters in the region. Dive in!

Salty, briny, sweet, raw or fried. However you prefer your oysters, there are a variety of restaurants in the D.C. area to choose from. And with the Chesapeake Bay’s booming oyster population, there’s so much to enjoy — and so many local happy hour specials to take advantage of for the best prices.

Here is WTOP’s list of some of the most noteworthy eateries worth venturing to for shucking the best oysters in the region. Dive in!

DC

Maryland

If you’re in Baltimore, Maryland, seek out the Thames Street Oyster House for some of the best mid-Atlantic seafood. At the raw bar, the restaurant serves at least 10 different types of oysters on a daily basis. With an often-changing menu, Thames Street generally includes oysters in several preparations, such as fried oysters, oyster stew, grilled oysters and oysters Rockefeller. Shellfish towers are also offered.

Bethesda’s Black’s Bar & Kitchen is a seafood spot worth searching for. The prices for the oysters on the half shell vary from $18 for a half dozen and $36 for a dozen for premium oysters, or $15 for a half dozen or $30 for a dozen for “boutique” oysters. The local eatery also offers Oysters Rockefeller and fried oysters.

Be prepared for shucking to your heart’s content at The Walrus Oyster & Ale House. Located at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, the restaurant has a local wild oyster tray for $14 for a half dozen or $28 for a dozen. Otherwise, oysters are priced at $3 each or $36 for a chef’s dozen. This restaurant may have some of the biggest selections of sweet, briny and salty oysters on this list, but be sure to ask your server about the updated list of featured oysters and featured mignonette.

Boatyard Bar & Grill has some of the best crab cakes and crab soup in Annapolis, Maryland, but guests shouldn’t miss the oyster selection, which changes on the daily. Boatyard also offers two seafood towers, costing $99 for a two-tier tower and $140 for a three-tier tower.

Virginia

Freddy Lopez, the general manager and managing partner of Vola’s Dockside Grill in Old Town Alexandria told WTOP that the restaurant has oysters that are both local and sourced out of the state. From Monday through Friday, the bar also has a happy hour menu with discounted $2 oysters.

Another option in Alexandria, Virginia, is Whiskey & Oyster, which serves oysters fried, grilled, Rockefeller style, in gumbo and, of course, raw.

In Vienna, Virginia, Bear Branch Tavern offers fresh, sustainably-farmed oysters every day of the week. Every Tuesday, the restaurant serves $1 Cannon Cove oysters in increments of six, starting at 4 p.m.

