Sababa puts their own twist on the traditional latke recipe

Latkes are a quintessential part of Jewish cuisine, often paired with sour cream, apple sauce or both — and now a local restaurant is putting their own twist on the traditional potato pancake in celebration of Hanukkah.
In Cleveland Park, Sababa executive chef Ryan Moore is offering daily latke specials with different toppings through Thursday, Dec. 14. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the restaurant’s latke will be topped with a smoked trout rillette, while on Wednesday, Dec. 13, there will be a cream cheese schmear on their latke with everything seasoning. For the final day on Thursday, Sababa will offer a sabich latke with roasted eggplant, hard-boiled egg, harissa and pickled onion. Every night there will also be an option for beef brisket with braised red cabbage, dates and citrus.
For WTOP, Moore demonstrated how he makes latkes, topped with corned beef, pickled red cabbage and deli mustard. To see a demonstration, check out the video above, filmed at Sababa in Washington, D.C.
Sababa Latke
by Ryan Moore, executive chef at Sababa
Ingredients
- 3 russet potatoes, peeled
- 1 medium onion, peeled
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 cup of corn starch
- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
Instructions
- Grate potatoes on box grater or food processor with grating attachment.
- Grate the onion.
- Crack open eggs and whisk together with corn starch and salt.
- Thoroughly mix the potato, onion and egg/corn starch mixture with hands.
- Heat a non-stick pan with canola oil to medium.
- Grab a handful of latke and squeeze out some moisture, and place it in the hot oil carefully and spread out.
- When golden and crispy, flip latke and cook until crispy on other side.