The Heights food hall in Chevy Chase finally has an opening date after long delay

The Heights food hall in Chevy Chase, Maryland, located across the street from the Friendship Heights Metro station, will officially open on Dec. 11.

Initially, the goal was to open The Heights in late August or early September, according to Chad Sparrow, the managing partner of Common Plate Hospitality. Sparrow told WTOP the opening date is now officially Dec. 11.

What caused the long delay were “some issues” with inspections and some plans had to be “revised,” which cost the project several months of time, but Sparrow didn’t clarify further.

“We’re super excited. As long and painful as the construction process has been … we’re to the finish line, and we can finally see the light, and we’re really excited that, I think, it’s still all going to pay off even after all the struggles that we went through in construction. It’s going to be a really exciting project,” said Sparrow.

Once open, the 10,500-square-foot space will offer eight concepts, a full-service restaurant and a speakeasy. Sparrow said the speakeasy, called The Turncoat, won’t open at the same time as the food hall, though; not until sometime in 2024.

Some of the well-known local chefs tied to the project include Priya Ammu of DC Dosa and Kevin Tien, who is known for his work with Himitsu, Hot Lola’s and the now-closed Moon Rabbit.

To learn more about The Heights and the many vendors found there, check out WTOP’s reporting from earlier this year.

The Heights is located on 5310 Western Avenue, directly across from the Friendship Heights Metro station.