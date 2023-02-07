Where to order Super Bowl takeout in the DC area

Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.

While watching the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday during the Super Bowl, stock up on some of the finest food the D.C. area has to offer.

Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.

Below, expect the typical fan-favorite Super Bowl options: wings, nachos, burgers, barbecue and more. And be sure to stay alert and pre-order while you still can as some restaurants’ offerings are only available on a limited basis.

Various locations

Chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno pair Chinese and Korean flavors with modern techniques at this restaurant by The Fried Rice Collective. ChiKo first opened in July of 2017 on Barrack’s Row in D.C. It now boasts several locations across the D.C. area and one in Encinitas, California.

The Super Bowl package this year at ChiKo includes a bucket of 20 dry-spiced, double-fried chicken wings and build-your-own bulgogi tots. Serving two, the package costs $57 with sauces like buffalo, blue cheese, ranch and spicy soy glaze available for an additional charge. The package is available at all of ChiKo’s locations.

Pickup is only on Feb. 12 after 4 p.m. Those who order from ChiKo will have to manually change the pickup date when ordering.

3126 12th St NE, Washington, DC

Kansas City native Shannan Troncoso, the chef and owner of Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen, is offering a pickup-only deal fit to feed four people. The Super Bowl BBQ kits available for pre-order include smoked beef brisket and two pounds of BBQ pulled pork with pineapple mumbo sauce, Cajun potato salad, coleslaw and brioche buns. The price for this package is $75 with an optional six-pack of local beer able to be added for an additional $15.

Pickup is on Feb. 12 before 4 p.m. Pre-order on Toast while you still can, before Feb. 9.

Various locations

Prepare your game day snacks by ordering a “take home nacho kit” and “game day wings” at The Tryst Trading Company, the restaurant group that heads The Diner and sister restaurants, The Coupe and Open City. The wings come with buffalo sauce or lemon pepper dry rub with carrots, celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch sauce. The nacho kit offers shredded chicken or ground beef with pico de gallo, queso fundido, sour cream and, of course, tortilla chips. The wings cost $26, while the nacho kit costs $30.

One order serves two to three people with pickup on Saturday, Feb. 11 between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ordering won’t be available until Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

Various locations

All restaurant locations headed by Farmers Restaurant Group are offering a variety of football-friendly foods for pickup and delivery. Varying by location, some of the menu items that can be enjoyed include glazed bacon lollipops ($12.50), garlic black pepper wings ($14.50) and hot crab and artichoke dip ($16.50).

For more to consider, the restaurants are also offering “baby burgers” with scratch-made buns ($15.50 for three and $20.50 for six) and steak-cut hot dogs ($13.50).

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, Maryland

Big games require big portions, and Money Muscle BBQ has family meals and platters ready to satisfy. The Super Bowl Family Meal, priced at $165, serves four to six people with a full rack of BBQ pork ribs, whole BBQ smoked chicken and one pound of Texas brisket. Also included is a variety of sides like skillet cornbread, collard greens, baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies. Accompanying sauces are Kansas City, North Carolina and South Carolina Gold BBQ sauce.

For smaller portions, the BBQ Sampler Plate serves two at $55 with a half-pound of Texas brisket, a half-pound of Carolina pulled pork, one half of a BBQ smoked chicken, plus mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies. Kansas City, North Carolina and South Carolina Gold BBQ sauces can also be expected.

The third and final option is the Chicken Wing Platter. At $45, the 24-wing special is served with the guests’ choice of BBQ Dry Rub, Honey Sriracha, Buffalo, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper and Korean BBQ. This platter comes with celery, carrots, ranch and blue cheese.

Pre-order your meals for pick up at All Set or at Fryer’s Roadside by Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.