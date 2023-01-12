Big bargains coming for ‘Restaurant Week’ in DC area

As local restaurants continue struggling to recover from the pandemic, they are looking forward to the extra traffic that will come with Restaurant Week, which runs all throughout next week in the D.C. region.

“Next week’s going to be a very busy week for restaurants,” said Shawn Townsend, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and D.C.’s former “night mayor.”

The event, which is held twice each year, starts on Monday, Jan. 16, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22, with about 270 participating restaurants.

“We are very optimistic in terms of how we are recovering from the pandemic,” Townsend said.

He said events like this help get people excited about supporting local businesses and restaurants.

Most of the restaurants are in D.C., but some businesses in Maryland and Virginia are also taking part.

“It is an opportunity for you to go out and experience the diverse culinary options that not only the District has to offer but the region,” Townsend said.

Some of the deals customers will see include three-course lunches for $25 and three-course dinners for $40 or $55.

“We also have some locations that are offering brunch,” Townsend said.

A full list of participating locations can be found at the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s website.