Maryland historians need your recipes this Labor Day weekend

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

September 3, 2022, 9:44 PM

To celebrate the 60-year anniversary of “The Hammond-Harwood House Cook Book,” historians are searching for some of the best recipes across Maryland.

The search is known as the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, and its website asks that people “help revitalize the effort to collect, document and preserve the diversity of Maryland’s continually evolving cuisine.”

“This will include the convergence of Native American, African American, British, German and Jewish traditions with more recent contributions made by immigrants from southern and Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, and likely even further afield,” according to the website.

The chair of the committee is Joyce M. White, who serves on the Board of Trustees for the Hammond-Harwood House Museum, and is an independent food historian.

Organizers said the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt seeks recipes that are commonly made by Maryland families, whether the family’s ties to Maryland date back centuries or even just a few years.

“The recipe hunt will help preserve Maryland’s foodways for generations to come and help foster regional identity. Then, hunt findings will be interpreted in resources that will be made available to the public reflecting Maryland’s ever-increasing diversity and dynamic change over time,” according to the website.

To submit your recipe to the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt go to Marylandrecipes.org.

Anna-Lysa Gayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle is an award-winning reporter and anchor, with five Emmy awards and more. Before joining WTOP, she spent nearly a decade as a TV news reporter for ABC and CBS news affiliates.

