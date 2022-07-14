RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Stellina Pizza decides to…

Stellina Pizza decides to embrace its Waffle House sign

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When a newly-opened pizza place puts a Waffle House sign on the front of its building, potential customers could become understandably confused. Stellina Pizzeria decided to go one step further in its homage to an iconic D.C. joint.

When Stellina opened its latest location in D.C.’s Mount Vernon Triangle, at 508 K Street in Northwest, in May, its signage still included elements from The Waffle Shop, a greasy spoon that once stood on nearby 10th Street Northwest — including its original sign, which the landlord brought in to help market the space.

But Stellina serves “neo-Neapolitan” pizza and Italian street food.

The exterior of the new Stellina Pizzeria in Mt. Vernon Triangle features the sign from the old Waffle Shop greasy spoon that once stood nearby. (Courtesy KnowPR)

When their Mount Vernon Triangle location finally opened, it had a single nod to waffles on the menu: a waffle panini with mortadella.

But now, the restaurant no longer waffles in its commitment.

Stellina now offers a full selection of waffle specials, from traditional breakfast waffles to dessert waffles and some waffle sandwiches with an Italian twist. There’s a waffle with fried chicken thighs, one with Italian sausage and fried eggs, one with a dry-aged beef burger, and one with Tiramisu and coffee beans.

The neo Neapolitan pizza restaurant is no longer waffling its commitment to waffles. (Courtesy KnowPR)

Have a look at Stellina’s menu: www.stellinapizzeria.com/mt-vernon/#waffle-specials-mt-vernon.

Stellina’s original D.C. location is at Union Market and there is a second in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood. This fall, a fourth will open in Tysons at Capital One Center.

The pizzeria has received Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and its Cacio e Pepe pizza was named one of the 10 best area pizzas by the Washington Post.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up