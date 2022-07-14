Stellina Pizza decides to embrace its Waffle House sign

When a newly-opened pizza place puts a Waffle House sign on the front of its building, potential customers could become understandably confused. Stellina Pizzeria decided to go one step further.

When a newly-opened pizza place puts a Waffle House sign on the front of its building, potential customers could become understandably confused. Stellina Pizzeria decided to go one step further in its homage to an iconic D.C. joint.

When Stellina opened its latest location in D.C.’s Mount Vernon Triangle, at 508 K Street in Northwest, in May, its signage still included elements from The Waffle Shop, a greasy spoon that once stood on nearby 10th Street Northwest — including its original sign, which the landlord brought in to help market the space.

But Stellina serves “neo-Neapolitan” pizza and Italian street food.

When their Mount Vernon Triangle location finally opened, it had a single nod to waffles on the menu: a waffle panini with mortadella.

But now, the restaurant no longer waffles in its commitment.

Stellina now offers a full selection of waffle specials, from traditional breakfast waffles to dessert waffles and some waffle sandwiches with an Italian twist. There’s a waffle with fried chicken thighs, one with Italian sausage and fried eggs, one with a dry-aged beef burger, and one with Tiramisu and coffee beans.

Have a look at Stellina’s menu: www.stellinapizzeria.com/mt-vernon/#waffle-specials-mt-vernon.

Stellina’s original D.C. location is at Union Market and there is a second in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood. This fall, a fourth will open in Tysons at Capital One Center.

The pizzeria has received Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and its Cacio e Pepe pizza was named one of the 10 best area pizzas by the Washington Post.