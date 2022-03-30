There’s the braised short rib with sherried cherry sauce at Voltaggio Brothers Steak House; TAP Sports Bar’s “Cherried Fashioned,” which is a take on an old fashioned; and a hanami roll with pink soy wrapped yellowtail at Bento, to name just a few.
Other restaurants with cherry blossom-themed dining specials include Memphis Q & Honey’s and Diablo’s Cantina. All specials go until April 17.
And if you haven’t been able to make it out to the Tidal Basin, then MGM has you covered there as well.
The resort’s Grand Conservatory has been decked out in in seasonal staples, including:
A 22-foot-tall cherry blossom tree.
A mosaic birdbath fountain.
Diamond and box kites hanging overhead.
An animatronic butterfly and animatronic frog.
A 12-foot birch bridge.
Those interested in taking in the sights have until Sept. 10 to do so.