RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Cherry blossom-themed dining specials…

Cherry blossom-themed dining specials come to MGM National Harbor

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 12:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Blossom Bliss cocktail at Voltaggio Brothers Steak House.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/Tracey Brown
The cherry bourbon-glazed wings at TAP Sports Bar.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/Tracey Brown
The slow-roasted pork belly with cherry-chipotle glaze at Diablo’s Cantina.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/Tracey Brown
The cherry-themed short rib at Voltaggio Brothers Steak House.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/Tracey Brown
The cinnamon bun with a champagne berry compote at TAP Sports Bar.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/Tracey Brown
The cherry blossom-themed ambiance at MGM National Harbor’s Grand Conservatory.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/SISENA
The cherry blossom-themed ambiance at MGM National Harbor’s Grand Conservatory.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/SISENA
The cherry blossom-themed ambiance at MGM National Harbor’s Grand Conservatory.

Courtesy MGM National Harbor/SISENA
(1/8)

If you haven’t gotten your fill of the cherry blossoms in D.C., then you can (literally) fill up on a cherry blossom-themed dining experience at MGM National Harbor.

Multiple restaurants located on the resort in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will be serving dishes that pay homage to the region’s symbol of spring.

There’s the braised short rib with sherried cherry sauce at Voltaggio Brothers Steak House; TAP Sports Bar’s “Cherried Fashioned,” which is a take on an old fashioned; and a hanami roll with pink soy wrapped yellowtail at Bento, to name just a few.

Other restaurants with cherry blossom-themed dining specials include Memphis Q & Honey’s and Diablo’s Cantina. All specials go until April 17.

And if you haven’t been able to make it out to the Tidal Basin, then MGM has you covered there as well.

The resort’s Grand Conservatory has been decked out in in seasonal staples, including:

  • A 22-foot-tall cherry blossom tree.
  • A mosaic birdbath fountain.
  • Diamond and box kites hanging overhead.
  • An animatronic butterfly and animatronic frog.
  • A 12-foot birch bridge.

Those interested in taking in the sights have until Sept. 10 to do so.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD's multibillion-dollar cloud procurement delayed by another eight months

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up